Ernie Maguire

Vet name: Ernie Maguire Hometown: Wood River Years of service: 1942 -1966 Date Of Death: 04-20-1970

1970-04-20 Branch: U.S. Navy

rank: Lt. Commander Wars: WWII / Korea Medals honors earned: Naval Air Medal (2) Distinguished Flying Cross

Note: Ernie Maguire was a Naval Attack Pilot (Inducted into EAWR High Hall of Fame - 10/21/23) Submitter name: Michael Maguire