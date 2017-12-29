Ernest Lee William Baldwin
Name: Ernest Lee William Baldwin
Parents: Sara Glover and Michael Baldwin of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 13 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 3:54 PM
Date: December 19, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Logan Richardson (9)
Grandparents: Evelyn Glover & James Glover; Joyce & Mark Nasello;
Greg & Vickie Baldwin
Great Grandparents: Barbara Ann Williams; Ernest Paul Williams; Connie Spencer; Jimmie Spencer