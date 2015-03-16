

ALTON - Jacoby Arts Center will be host to one of our region’s brightest vocalists - Erin Bode, Saturday, April 4, from 7:30 – 9 p.m. Bode will return to Alton, IL., which kind of feels like a mutual admiration society. The audience at Jacoby has been so welcoming of her style of music and likewise Bode appreciates the opportunity to perform there. “I do love the room at Jacoby. The openness, the cabaret style seating, is comfortable and easy to navigate,” Bode said. “And the acoustics of the space is so perfect for how I like to entertain. Easily a marriage of music and lyric occurs when we play at Jacoby Arts Center.”

Bode is sometimes compared to Norah Jones when you hear her sing. She has the rare mix of sophistication and class with a sincere kindness and approachability. Her easy smile only enhances the talent and training that are so compelling in her performances. Bode’s talent and appeal have been lauded in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, Jazz Times, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and many other major publications.

Erin Bode has cemented herself as an ‘A’ list performer. Beginning with her first studio album in 2001, she has extensive credits playing in the bi-state area. The Pageant, Jazz at the Bistro, Cyrano’s in Webster Groves and Union Station are a small sampling of venues where she’s performed.

The Erin Bode Group has spread its wings nationally and internationally as a sought-after musical ensemble. She has been featured at venues such as Blues Alley in Washington D.C, Zanzibar Blue and World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, and at Sweet Rhythm and Joe's Pub in New York. They have played three European tours, as well as a stint at the Cotton Club in Tokyo, Japan. Bode has opened for Jamie Cullum, Michael Buble, Chris Botti and a host of other high profile musicians. She has received classical training and holds a Bachelor’s degree in music.

The band has recorded six albums to date with Max Jazz, 2004’s Don't Take Your Time and 2006's Over and Over, the latter of which reached a peak position of seventeenth on the Billboard chart for Top Jazz Albums in 2006. Bode has also recorded with Peter Martin and Rick Recht. Her latest album is entitled, Photograph.

The previous times the Erin Bode Group performed at Jacoby Arts Center, there was not a seat to be had. The performance space is fairly intimate – maximum seating of about 125 people. This will be a special engagement event, fitting for a talent of Bode’s stature. Jean King, a member of the Performing Arts Committee, and who was responsible for Bode’s previous performances at Jacoby, is looking forward to another Erin Bode concert. “We know Erin consistently exceeds our expectations when she and her band perform. Our audience appreciates her talent and we can’t wait till April 4,” King said.

The concert will begin at 7:30 and end at 9 p.m., Saturday, April 4. The address is 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL., 62002. Doors open at 6:30 and a cash bar will be available. Because this is a special engagement event, general admission is $25.00. For additional information, call (618)462-5222. You may also go to Jacoby Arts Center’s web site and pay in advance using Paypal: jacobyartscenter.org.

