COLLINSVILLE - On March 1st, Leighton E. Morris (Eric Morris) retired from L.E. Morris & Associates, Inc. located on West Main Street in Collinsville, and fellow independent agent and close friend Kai Redmon, Redmon Insurance Agency, has acquired Mr. Morris’ independent insurance business. Morris clients will be happy to know long-time Morris employee’s Fannie Stephens and Tony Zeller have joined the Redmon agency team, while Eric’s son Scot is transitioning to the teaching profession.

The Morris legacy runs deep in Collinsville. In 1936 Eric Morris’ grandfather, C.C. Morris, and Eric’s father, L.E. Morris, co-founded their insurance and real estate business in the community. For four generations the Morris family has been an integral part of Collinsville. Many of Collinsville’s original homes and housing developments in and around the community were the result of the Morris family. Even today, that legacy continues with architectural firm AAIC, which is owned and operated by Calvin Morris, son of Charles (Chuck) Morris and nephew to Eric Morris.

Regarding Eric Morris’ decision to retire, Eric stated, “In making this decision, it was of utmost importance that our past commitment to service is continued. As such, I selected the Redmon Insurance Agency, who has always demonstrated the same personal care and attention to their clients. The Redmon and Morris families have been close friends for three generations, and I trust they will continue our tradition of service to our clients.” Morris also stated how appreciative he is to all clients and friends over the years for their support and their business, and expressed his confidence and trust in both Kai Redmon and Redmon Insurance Agency.

Kai Redmon voiced his both his respect and appreciation. “Our families go back generations. My grandfather, Gant Redmon, and Eric’s father were friends. My Dad, Bogie Redmon, and Eric went to Collinsville High School together and have always been friends. I grew up with Scot Morris, Eric’s son, and we are friends. As you can see, our relationship really does go back generations.” Redmon stated, “The Redmon agency team is looking forward to welcoming Fannie, Tony and all Morris clients. We will work hard to earn their confidence and trust. Our approach has always been and continues to be very simple...a down-to-earth and straightforward approach based on honesty, integrity, and trust in our agency, the client is assured of both competitive rates and superior service.”

Beginning March 26th the Morris office located at 415 W. Main Street in Collinsville is closing and all Morris clients will then be serviced from the Redmon Insurance Agency office in Collinsville, which is located at 405 St. Louis Road. Redmon’s Collinsville office is located just across the street and a few doors down from locally known Kruta Bakery. Additionally, Redmon has a second office located in Edwardsville at 106 S. Main Street for clients that might reside closer to this office. Either office is an option for clients.

Redmon Insurance Agency partners with industry-leading regional and national insurance carriers to offer auto, home, business and life insurance. Redmon added, “Having multiple insurance carriers means a unique combination of top tier and cost-competitive options for clients while providing superior service, both from our agency and from our partnered insurance carriers.” Office location contact phone numbers are as follows: Collinsville office: (618) 344-0381. Edwardsville office: (618) 659-0381. Web address: www.redmonagency.com. Both office locations are open 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and other hours by appointment.

