Name: Eric Hooton Hometown: Bonners Ferry, Idaho Years of Service: 1978-1983 Military Branch: Airforce Rank: E5 War(s) During Service: No wars but part of special mission: Operation Eagle Claw (attempted rescue of hostages in Iran) Medals of Honors Earned: USAF Commendation Medal, Overseas Service Medal, Expert Marksmanship Medal, Unit Meritorious Service Medal Submitted by: Tara Cale