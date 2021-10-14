Name: Eric Hooton

Hometown: Bonners Ferry, Idaho

Years of Service: 1978-1983

Military Branch: Airforce

Rank: E5

War(s) During Service: No wars but part of special mission: Operation Eagle Claw (attempted rescue of hostages in Iran)

Medals of Honors Earned: USAF Commendation Medal, Overseas Service Medal, Expert Marksmanship Medal, Unit Meritorious Service Medal

Submitted by: Tara Cale

