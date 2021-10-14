Eric Hooton
October 14, 2021 10:20 AM October 14, 2021 10:20 AM
Name: Eric Hooton
Hometown: Bonners Ferry, Idaho
Years of Service: 1978-1983
Military Branch: Airforce
Rank: E5
War(s) During Service: No wars but part of special mission: Operation Eagle Claw (attempted rescue of hostages in Iran)
Medals of Honors Earned: USAF Commendation Medal, Overseas Service Medal, Expert Marksmanship Medal, Unit Meritorious Service Medal
Submitted by: Tara Cale
