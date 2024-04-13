ALTON - Eric Braundmeier has a need for speed. The Alton High School junior excels both in the classroom and on the racetrack.

For his accomplishments, Eric Braundmeier is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Braundmeier has an impressive academic record. He is set to graduate with a 4.6 GPA. He was recently accepted into the National Honor Society, which has strict requirements for grades and community service hours. Braundmeier has accumulated his share of community service hours at St. Ambrose Church and School, where he does lawn care.

He also enjoys bowling. He has had three successful years so far with the Alton High School bowling team, and he received the Charles "Chucker" Tague 2022 Coach’s Award as a freshman. He has also competed in several Junior Bowling Club of St. Louis tournaments. But while Braundmeier is an excellent bowler, his true passion is racing.

“I have been dirt track racing since I was 9 years old,” Braundmeier said. “I raced quarter midgets for three years and micros for four years so far. I won three track championships at Tri City Junior Speedway in quarter midgets. I also, in quarter midgets, finished 13th in the nation in 2016. At 12, I moved up to micro sprints and travel all over the country. In 2022, I won the HART Non-Wing National Championship.”

There is no age limit to micro racing, so Braundmeier is frequently pitted against NASCAR drivers and other big names in the sport. He said he once finished ahead of Kyle Busch two out of three nights while racing with him in Indiana.

This love for racing will likely come in handy after Braundmeier graduates next year. He plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and major in mechanical engineering with an emphasis in motorsports.

Congratulations to Eric for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

