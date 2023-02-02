Couples names: Eric & Jennifer

City: Wood River

Date met pr started dating: November 1, 2009

Date married: May 1, 2012

What makes your relationship special? We had met as teens and been pen pals for quite some time. Life happens marriage, kids, divorce. Met up to chat about life and it has all been a roller coaster since then.

Share a memory you have made together: We have made many memories with our blessed blended family. Favorites would be back yard barbecues with all the kids and grandkids.