Eric & Jennifer's Love Story
Couples names: Eric & Jennifer
City: Wood River
Date met pr started dating: November 1, 2009
Date married: May 1, 2012
What makes your relationship special? We had met as teens and been pen pals for quite some time. Life happens marriage, kids, divorce. Met up to chat about life and it has all been a roller coaster since then.
Share a memory you have made together: We have made many memories with our blessed blended family. Favorites would be back yard barbecues with all the kids and grandkids.