EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., August 5, 2011 . . . A wine tasting adventure called Grape Adventures will be held Thurs., Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Erato Wine Bar & Restaurant, located at 126 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville. Being held to benefit Hospice of Southern Illinois, Grape Adventures will expose guests to a variety of wines from around the world and opportunities to win several great prizes.

Hospice of Southern Illinois is a free-standing, community-based hospice program serving 27 counties in southern Illinois, including all of the St. Louis Metro-East. The Grape Adventures wine tasting event will help fund the Hospice of Southern Illinois’ mission to enhance the lives of individuals and their loved ones touched by a terminal illness.

“We recognize the important role that Hospice of Southern Illinois plays in the lives of area residents and wanted to aid them in their efforts to raise funds to continue their mission to help area. We encourage everyone to come out and show their support for the Hospice of Southern Illinois and take this opportunity to sample a wide variety of wines,” said Randy Gori, co-owner of Erato Wine Bar & Restaurant.

Tickets are $30 and available at the door. Each guest will have the chance to win one of several exciting prizes and will receive grape beads as a token of their participation. Hors d’oevres will be served and live music will entertain guests while they taste the various wines available. For more information, contact Kathy Wilson 235-1703 or kwilson@hospice.org.

