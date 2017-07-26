WOOD RIVER - As many as 1,600 Ameren Illinois customers in Wood River were without power Wednesday.

A representative from Ameren Illinois said the outage was caused by an "equipment malfunction" just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the representative could not confirm the status of the outage, but an employee of the Wood River location of Papa John's said the power was restored by around 3:30 p.m., but internet was still not working.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ameren Illinois has since confirmed two substations have been offline, due to equipment malfunctions. One substation, located in Wood River, has since been restored, and customers should have power restored by 7 p.m.

A second substation is still being assessed by crews. A representative of Ameren Illinois said a substation would be brought to replace the one malfunctioning, and power should be restored around midnight, but most likely no later than 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

More like this: