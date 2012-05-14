(Godfrey, IL) - -Registration for three week-long sessions of horse camp at the Equestrian Center at Beverly Farm is open.

Students will learn about horse health, care, grooming, feeding, riding styles, breeds of horses, showing and much more. Hands-on experience with horses will include riding lessons. The camp will conclude with a mini horse show for campers to show their skills to friends and family.

The week-long camp is $200. There are three sessions available, all from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Students enrolling in Horse Lovers II requires previous horse and riding experience.

Horse Lovers I (ages 5-8) - June 4-8

Horse Lovers I (ages 9-13) - June 18-22

Horse Lovers II (ages 8-13) - June 25-29

Camp Participants need to wear smooth soled boots with a heel (cowboy boots, paddock boots, etc). Helmets are provided or you can bring your own, but it must be a certified equestrian helmet. It is also important that students dress for the potentially hot weather, wear sunscreen, and bring water to stay hydrated. A snack/juice will be provided midmorning.

To register, please call Jeff Rains, Equestrian Center at Beverly Farm Director, at 618-466-0367, ext. 787, or e-mail at jrains@beverlyfarm.org before May 28.

