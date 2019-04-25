TROY – The Alton and Edwardsville girls track teams finished in the top two spots of the Madison County Large School Track Championships on Tuesday at Triad High School, with the Redbirds winning the meet with 167 points, and the Tigers coming in second with 145 points.

The host Knights were third with 110 points, Highland was fourth with 63 points, followed by Granite City at 46 points, and Collinsville with 23.

Jenea Epps of Alton was a double winner in the sprints, taking the 100 meters at 12.34 seconds and the 200 meters at 25.95 seconds. Teammate Renee Raglin placed second in the 100 meters at 12.54 seconds and was third in the 200 with a time of 26.92 seconds.

Jessica Markel and Kellie Mans were one-twos in the 400 meters with times of 59 seconds flat and 1:01.76 respectively, while Sierra Stahlschmidt and Savannah McMurray were second and third in the 100-meter hurdles, coming in at 16.50 seconds and 16.98 seconds, while Stahlschmidt won the 300-meter hurdles at 49.40 seconds, with McMurray finishing third at 50.25 seconds.

The Redbird relays were successful as well, with the 4x100-meter team of Stahlschmidt, Epps, Taylor Arnold, and Raglin winning at 49.78 seconds, the 4x200-meter team of Epps, Arnold, Koran Mason-El and Raglin coming in third at 1:49.56, and the 4x400-meter team of Markel, Arnold, Rashia Johnson, and Mans winning with a time of 4:12.64.

In field events, Laila McNeal and Arnold finished one-two in the long jump, with efforts of 18’ 1.25” and 16’ 3”, McMurray coming in second in the triple jump at 33’ 1.75”, Lay’Lhani Davis taking the discus throw at 101’ 11”, and Lauren Weiner won the pole vault with a jump of nine feet even.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

