Today, Southern Illinois Representative Bill Enyart was the only Member of the U.S. House of Representatives to vote against crucial funding for military chaplains during the government shutdown. After voting against numerous funding bills this week, and continuously voting against

government funding ahead of the October 1st appropriations deadline, it's clear that Enyart is more concerned with partisan politics than working towards what's best for Southern Illinois' families.

"Now is not the time to be putting petty partisan politics and games ahead of Southern Illinois families," said Congressional Candidate Mike Bost. "As a U.S. Marine, and as a father to a son who is currently an active U.S. Marine, I'm offended and incredibly disappointed with Enyart's vote today.

"Bill Enyart today has shown us his true colors, and it's appalling and embarrassing that he would place military families, members and chaplains on the back burner in order to prove a point and continue the partisan bickering."

Article continues after sponsor message

Bill Enyart voted against funding our government. (H.J. Res 59, Roll Call 478 , 9/20/13)

Bill Enyart again voted against funding our government. (H.J. Res 59, Roll Call 504 , 9/30/13)

Bill Enyart voted against funding veterans benefits. (H.J. Res 72, Roll Call 506, 10/1/13)

Bill Enyart voted against making chaplains available to Members of the Armed Forces during the shutdown. (H. Con Res 58, Roll Call 526, 10/5/13)

More like this: