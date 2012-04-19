GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and Alton Square Mall are hosting an Environmental Resource Fair this weekend to wrap up a weeklong Earth Day celebration.

The fair, to run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the mall’s lower level, will be a chance for locals to come and explore new ways of going green at home, and to learn about some of the unique and interesting environmental resources available to them right here in the Riverbend area.

Local businesses will come together to present displays about saving energy, electric vehicles – a Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Volt – will be on display, Lewis and Clark’s Sustainability Department will show a sustainability-themed documentary, and much more.

Outside, on the upper level parking lot, CJD E-Cycling will hold an e-cycling drive. Bring in any unwanted electrical items including TVs, computers and printers (for a complete list of accepted items, visit www.cjdecycling.com).

“Last Saturday was Riverbend Earth Day at The Nature Institute, Wednesday was Springfest at the college and Saturday’s event will wrap up the week,” said Natalie Marioni, Environmental Educator at Lewis and Clark. “We wanted to have some local events featuring sustainability in celebration of Earth Day so that people realize there are green resources right here in their own back yard.”

For more information on this event, contact the L&C Sustainability Department at (618) 468-2873.

