Environmental Education Conference Kicks Off at Field Station April 14 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRAFTON – This year?s regional Environmental Education Association of Illinois' Conference will kick off April 14 at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station in Alton.

The majority of the April 14-16 event, hosted by The Nature Institute, will be held at Pere Marquette State Park, but the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will co-host the events on Thursday night and Friday morning (April 14-15). Friday, participants will get a chance to tour NGRREC?s state-of-the-art sustainable field station, which was dedicated in October of 2010.

“This organization does wonderful work in our region sharing environmental education with audiences of all ages. The educators will be touring the building on Friday and participate in „systems-thinking? exercises. Then, there will be an interpretive hike at the Palisades Preserve,” said Marcia Lochmann, director of sustainability at Lewis and Clark. “I am really excited that this group will get to know more about the great work NGRREC is doing.” This year?s line-up of concurrent sessions, workshops, special presentations, field sessions and informal networking opportunities will offer participants growth and encouragement toward becoming leaders in developing good stewards of the earth?s natural resources.

Also during the conference, outstanding environmental educators will be recognized through EEAI awards on Friday, and Saturday will offer an excursion opportunity from 1:30-5 p.m. for participants to enjoy an unstructured bike ride/walk/run through the landscapes of Pere Marquette and the Vadalabene Trail, located approximately 20 miles of level paved trail that parallels the Great River Road and the center portion of the Meeting of the Great Rivers Scenic Byway.

Learn more about the conference at http://www.eeai.net. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip