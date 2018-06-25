DANVILLE - The annual American Legion State Golf Tournament has continued to create interest year after year in Danville. This year’s tournament is set for Aug. 4-5 at the Harrison Park Golf Course and Turtle Run Golf Club.

Opening ceremonies are slated for 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Harrison Park Course.

The American Legion Riders will be present and there will be a presentation of colors, fly over, National Anthem. The Marine Corps League & Post Honor Guard will present the colors.

Ronald Swaim, of Godfrey, promotes the tourney around the region, and he said the interest here is solid because the tournament has much to offer golfers.

Entry fee is $125 per player and that includes Saturday and Sunday rounds, cart fees, a commemorative golf tin, Saturday meal and potential prize money. A meal for a significant other is $12 each.

The tourney is devised in a four-person scramble. One of four in the scramble must be an American Legion member in good standing. After the first day, the scramble is flighted and there is a potential shotgun start, depending on the number of entries.

Tee times begin at 9 a.m. at Harris Park and 10 a.m. at Turtle Run. All golfers need to register/check-in at least 30 minutes prior to schedule tee-time at their assigned course. There is a free putting contest at Turtle Run Golf Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3. First prize is a Visa card and $100 cash to Legion of choice.

Entry deadline for the tournament is July 15. Holes can be sponsored for $125 and that includes a custom hole sign with a business logo and the sign will be placed on one hole for both days of the tournament and at both Harrison Park Golf Course and Turtle Run Golf Club.

For more information, contact Brock Burton at Harrison Park (217) 431-2266 or A.J. Shelton at Turtle Run Golf Club, PGA, (217) 442-8876 or tournament director Greg Alpers at (217) 274-3763.

Online registration is available at https://www.visitdanvillearea.com/american-legion-state-golf-tournament/. Also e-mail ALStateGolf@gmail.com.

