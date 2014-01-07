Time is running out for entrepreneurial high-growth companies to apply to present their plans to an audience of the nation’s top investors at the 2014 InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum, taking place March 26 and March 27 in St. Louis, Mo. Startups in the life sciences, technology and food/ag/bioenergy industries throughout the Midwest that are seeking venture capital to advance their ideas have until Jan. 17 to submit their applications to be considered. The final application deadline, which was originally set for Jan. 10, has been extended by one week to allow for additional startups to apply. The application form can easily be found and submitted online at InvestMidwest’s website: www.investmidwestforum.com. Firms that are chosen to present will be contacted in February.

Celebrating its 15th year, the InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum was created to help promote entrepreneurship and unite entrepreneurial high-growth companies with the nation’s top venture capitalists, corporate and private investors and investment bankers. The event annually showcases approximately 45 high-growth companies and is broken down into three separate presentation tracks. Investors from the fields of life sciences, technology and food/ag/bioenergy will be on hand to view presentations and speak with company representatives.

InvestMidwest 2013 attracted 300 attendees, including over 70 venture capital professionals who heard presentations by 41 growth-oriented companies from 11 states with the potential to generate at least $20 million in annual revenue within the next five years. To date, companies that have presented at InvestMidwest have gone on to secure in excess of $1 billion in total investments.

“Over the past several years, we’ve been able to connect many promising companies with investors, and we are eager to complete the selection process this year and pass along this exciting opportunity to other startups that have shown high-growth potential,” said Chris Walsh, executive director of InvestMidwest. “The response from applicants this year has been great, but there are still spots to fill. We look forward to receiving additional applications and proposals from companies throughout the Midwest.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The selection of presenting companies is based on a company’s value proposition, management team, products or services, marketing strategy, market opportunity and financial summary. Those firms selected will receive

presentation guidelines and guidance to ensure the presenters meet the forum’s professional presentation standards.

“At a time when startup companies continue to emerge throughout the Midwest and the need for venture capital investments also is on the rise, we recognize the important role we play as we pursue our mission of providing access to equity capital for emerging, privately held companies seeking funds in excess of $1 million,” adds Walsh.

For more information or to obtain an application, visit www.investmidwestforum.com or call 314.444.1151.

InvestMidwest’s mission is to provide access to equity capital for emerging, privately held companies seeking venture funds in excess of $1 million. The 15th Annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum is supported by a diverse group of public and corporate sponsors. The organizational sponsors include the St. Louis Regional Chamber, Missouri Venture Forum, The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and KCSourceLink .

More like this: