EDWARDSVILLE – Dorothy McCoy, an entrepreneur and Army veteran from Illinois began her journey with Metro East Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in May 2022. With the guidance and support of the SBDC, she successfully launched her business, Mo’z Sweet Treats.

McCoy received guidance from the SBDC about her business registration process, mentorship, guidance on health department regulations, assistance in obtaining a micro loan for her business, as well as opportunities for networking and sponsorship.

“SBDC has helped me a lot dealing with regulatory and even some personal issues while managing the business,” McCoy expressed.

Mo’z Sweet Treats is a non-motorized pedal ice-cream tricycle business that specializes in selling Artisan homemade ice cream popsicles and fresh fruit lemonades on the go. McCoy offers vegan popsicles as well as her Famous Fried Chicken ice-cream. McCoy has faced numerous challenges and criticisms when she embarked in her venture. People questioned her about her choice of a tricycle for her business and doubted her ability to succeed.

However, despite initial hardships and doubt, Mo’z Sweet Treats has won over customers in Alton for over a year. In fact, McCoy aspires to grow her business and is considering opening a store in the near future. Additionally, she looks to involve her children in her venture. Her primary focus is to uphold the utmost standard of excellence in her ice cream product.

“I am so proud of Dorothy’s tenacity and hard work,” said Jo Ann Di Maggio May, director of the SBDC. “She hasn’t let the obstacles she has faced stop her from realizing her dream. The SBDC and I are happy to assist her and wish her much deserved success."

Mo’z Sweet Treats is located at 413 B Ridge in Alton and can be contacted at (314) 896-1624 or via email at treatsbymos@gmail.com .

The Illinois SBDC for the Metro East assists entrepreneurs like Mo’z Sweet Treats as well as existing business owners operating in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses.

SBDC’s in Illinois are funded, in part, through a cooperative agreement among the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as a service to the community. To learn how these no- cost services may help your business venture, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com .

