SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Native bees, pollinators, wild mammals and urban wildlife are just some of the topics being offered this fall through the ENTICE (Environment and Nature Training Institute for Conservation Education) program from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). These professional development workshops for educators provide background information, networking opportunities, hands-on lessons, supplemental resources on the topic and the opportunity to work with resources professionals. Where appropriate, an outdoor section of the workshop is included to study the topic first hand. Upcoming ENTICE workshops are listed below: Schoolyard Wildlife Habitat Development Online Workshop, September 12-25, 2016 Wildlife Basics for Early Childhood Educators, September 17, 2016, The Morton Arboretum, Lisle Illinois Pollinators, September 24, 2016, Illinois Pollinatarium, Urbana Illinois' Wild Mammals, October 1, 2016, Shawnee National Forest Office, Vienna Illinois' Woodland Ecology, October 8, 2016, Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe Illinois' Wetland Ecosystem Organisms, October 18, 2016, Cache River Visitors' Center, Cypress Illinois' Urban Wildlife, November 5, 2016, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago ENTICE workshops have been sponsored by the IDNR since 2000. Thousands of educators have taken advantage of these opportunities. The IDNR is an Approved Professional Development Provider for the Illinois State Board of Education, and Professional Development Hours are available at all ENTICE workshops. A small registration fee is required. Register today at https://www.enticeworkshops.com.