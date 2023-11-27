EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Police Department once again will offer its Citizens Police Academy, an opportunity for participants to learn firsthand about law enforcement and many of the day-today activities of the City’s officers. The academy will be offered over 10 weekly sessions to be held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning January 18, 2024. The Citizens Police Academy offers an “eye-opening, behind-the-scenes look at being a police officer,” said Edwardsville Police Sgt. Matt Evers, who leads the academy.

Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, hands-on activities and a ride-along with officers. Some portions may require physical activity.

The Police Department will work to make reasonable accommodations for individuals with special needs, but cannot guarantee participation in all activities.

Among the topics and exercises planned for the sessions are:

Law review

Traffic/DUI enforcement

Use of force, mental health/crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques

Article continues after sponsor message

Firearms familiarization

Force on force/active shooter hands-on exercise

Drug trends and identification

Hands-on crime scene exercise

Investigations overview and cyber crimes

Four-hour ride-along

The academy is open to adults, 21 and over, and will be limited to 20 participants. Priority will be given to Edwardsville residents on a first-come, first-served basis. A $25 registration fee is required to help cover program expenses. Classroom sessions will take place at the Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main Street. Upon graduation, participants will receive a shirt and certificate of completion. Evers noted that the academy offers a mutual benefit for tO0he cadets and the Police Department. “It helps to build that relationship of trust and understanding between the police and the community,” he said.

Questions about the academy can be directed to Sgt. Evers at the Edwardsville Police Department by phone: 618-656-2131, Ext. 156; or by email: mevers@cityofedwardsville.com Academy enrollment can be completed online or by printing out and submitting a form. For more details and an application, visit: www.cityofedwardsville.com/police

More like this: