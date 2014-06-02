GODFREY – L&C is currently enrolling students for NURS 129: Preparation for ADN Education, which serves as an introductory course for the college’s Nursing program.

It will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 9-12. Interested students should enroll now by calling (618) 468-2222.

“On the first day, the students will be here on campus working in the labs with our equipment, taking vital signs, starting IVs and practicing wound care on our mannequins. The next days are spent in area hospitals shadowing in various departments. It is a great opportunity to explore nursing and healthcare fields as careers,” said Director of Nursing Education Sheri Banovic.

The course has no pre-requisites, except that students must be 16 years old or older at the time of enrollment.

“This course will give students a chance to see if Nursing is the right fit for their future career,” Banovic said. “Nursing is an exciting career field with numerous opportunities.”

Nursing jobs in the St. Louis region are expected to increase by 8.8 percent over the next four years, and 23 percent of those currently employed in the field are over the age of 55 and may retire soon, according to Career Coach by EMSI.

L&C’s Nursing program, which can be completed in two years, prepares associate degree nurses to work as team members to meet the needs of a range of patients in a dynamic healthcare environment.

The course of study includes classroom, lab, simulation instruction, and clinical experience each semester in acute care settings, extended care facilities and community healthcare agencies.

Upon completion, L&C graduates receive an Associate in Applied Science degree and are eligible to apply for the NCLEX-RN for licensing.

The program is accredited by the by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, Inc. (ACEN), has agency membership in the National League for Nursing and is approved by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Learn more at www.lc.edu/nursing.

