ALTON, ILLINOIS – Enjoychurch.tv presents LAUGH OUT – An Interactive Comedy Event on Friday, August 22nd at 7:30 p.m. at Enjoychurch.tv’s Alton Campus, located at 3303 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton, Illinois. Admission is $2.00 at the door, and all proceeds will benefit the church’s Seats For Souls campaign, a fundraising effort to help complete a buildout of their new campus location in O’Fallon, Illinois. Concessions will also be sold.

Featuring former cast members of ComedySportz St. Louis, City Improv St. Louis, Pave The Maple, New Madrid’s Fault, and other St. Louis-based improv groups, Laugh Out is a unique comedy show, the first of its kind for Enjoychurch.tv. Bringing together some of the best improv comedians in the St. Louis area for a night of comedy that involves the crowd in creating the laughter, Laugh Out will provide a comedy escape for people of any age.

Advance tickets are not available, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, including directions, go to www.enjoychurch.tv/laugh-out.

LAUGH OUT - An Interactive Comedy Event

Friday, August 22nd, 2014

7:30 p.m.

Enjoychurch.tv Alton Campus

3303 Homer M Adams Parkway

Alton, Illinois 62002

Admission $2.00 at the door

Open to all ages

Proceeds to benefit Enjoychurch.tv’s Seats For Souls fundraising campaign

About Enjoychurch.tv

Enjoychurch.tv exists to lead people to experience and enjoy a God-first life. God has uniquely wired Enjoychurch.tv to live out the great commission (Matthew 28:18-20) by embracing three principles that govern the decisions we make as a church; Enjoychurch.tv is a God-First church that embodies an accepting atmosphere with relevant environments. Visit www.enjoychurch.tv for more information.

