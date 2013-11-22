Enjoy Church Sending Relief Team to Washington, IL
On Sunday, November 17, 2013 an F4 tornado ripped through parts of central Illinois destroying countless homes and businesses and horrifying communities. Enjoy Church of Alton, Illinois is sending their Enjoy Relief team to Washington, Illinois on Saturday, November 23, 2013 to serve in the clean-up efforts. “We are going to Washington to be an extension of the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Kerry Battles, a member of the Enjoy Relief team. Enjoy Relief is an emergency response team made up of Enjoy Church members. Most members of Enjoy Relief are CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) trained, and are qualified to work as first time responders alongside fire departments, and police officers. If you would like to donate to Enjoy Relief, please contact the Enjoy Church office at 618-465-5433.
