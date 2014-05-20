Alton, IL- It is the mission of Enjoy Church to lead people to experience and enjoy a God-first life. Enjoy Church is constantly looking for ways to support and give back to the community. The Epoch Generation, the young adult ministry of Enjoy Church, is sponsoring a free concert as their 1st annual celebration.

This free concert will feature Doug Johnson, DJ Mark David Goins, God’s Chosen and Terrance. The concert will be held at the Alton Campus located at 3303 Homer M Adams Pkwy on Thursday, June 26, 2014 beginning at 7 p.m. This event is for everyone! Come enjoy a night out during the week with great music and register a chance to win a Kindle Fire at the concert!

