ALTON, ILLINOIS – Enjoy Church, along with St. Louis area law firm Brown & Crouppen, are hosting their first-ever Trivia Night on Friday, September 12th, 2014 at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton, Illinois. This fundraising event will include a silent auction, Golden Ticket raffle, and a 50/50 raffle, and all proceeds will go towards completing a buildout of Enjoy Church’s new facility in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Participants may purchase a table of 8 seats at a discounted rate of $120.00 through July 15th, or for $150.00 beginning July 16th. Individual seat tickets are available for $25.00 each. Tickets may be purchased online at www.enjoychurch.tv/trivia-night.

Donations are being accepted for the Silent Auction and Golden Ticket raffles, and Round Sponsorships and Table Sponsorships are still available. For individuals or businesses interested in donating items or sponsoring the event, contact Zach Lorton at Enjoy Church at 618-465-5433, ext. 742.

TRIVIA NIGHT Presented by Brown & Crouppen

Friday, September 12th, 2014

Julia’s Banquet Center

Article continues after sponsor message

101 Eastgate Plaza

East Alton, Illinois 62002

Bring your own food; outside beverages not allowed on the premises

Proceeds to benefit Enjoychurch.tv’s Seats For Souls fundraising campaign

Tickets available at www.enjoychurch.tv/trivia-night

About Enjoychurch.tv

Enjoychurch.tv exists to lead people to experience and enjoy a God-first life. God has uniquely wired Enjoychurch.tv to live out the great commission (Matthew 28:18-20) by embracing three principles that govern the decisions we make as a church; Enjoychurch.tv is a God-First church that embodies an accepting atmospherewithrelevant environments. Visit www.enjoychurch.tv for more information.

More like this: