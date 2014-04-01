GODFREY – The Music Department at Lewis and Clark Community College has several concerts this April, including A Night Out at Jacoby Art Center and a Steel Band Concert.

April music events will begin with an Organ and Piano Duet Brown Bag Event, featuring L&C faculty members Roy Stillwell on organ and Pauline Stillwell on piano. The Brown Bag Event will take place at noon on Wednesday, April 2 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. As with all Brown Bag Events, guests are welcome and encouraged to bring a lunch to the performance.

An Applied Student Recital will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 2 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.

L&C music students and faculty will perform alongside community musicians during A Night Out at Jacoby Art Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3. Jacoby Art Center is located at 627 East Broadway in Alton.

Another Brown Bag Event will be held at noon Wednesday, April 9 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. This concert will feature L&C faculty member Doug Byrkit on guitar.

The Alton Symphony Orchestra will hold a concert featuring the winners of ASO’s

Marie Stillwell Young Artist Concerto Competition at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 19 in the Hatheway Cultural Center. ASO will accompany the future stars performing their concertos and perform Rossini’s overtures from the “Barber of Seville” and “La Gazza Ladra (The Thieving Magpie).”

Adult tickets are $10, seniors and teens $5, and children and Lewis and Clark Community College students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free with valid identification. Tickets are available online www.altonsymphony.org or by calling (618) 463-6933. Tickets are also available at Halpin Music and will be available at the door.

Article continues after sponsor message

The MusiCollaboration Project will perform during a Brown Bag Event at noon Wednesday, April 23, in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. During the concert, L&C students will perform new/original compositions that they have written and created.

An Evening of Ensembles will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 24 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. The concert will feature the L&C Piano Ensemble, L&C Wind ODDsemble, L&C Percussion Ensemble and L&C Guitar Ensemble.

An Evening of Jazz will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 28, in Trimpe Room TR 141. The concert will feature the L&C Jazz Band under the direction of Tim Jarden and Guests.

The SIUE STEEL Band will perform at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 30 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. SIUE STEEL is comprised of students, faculty, staff and alumni of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. It is the only steel band in the Greater St. Louis area.

April’s music events will conclude with a Brown Bag Event entitled Spring Song at noon on Wednesday, April 30, in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. The concert will feature Jamie Mills on vocals.

For the complete spring 2013 L&C Music Calendar visit www.lc.edu/music or for more information call the music office at (618) 468-4731.

# # #

More like this:

Related Video: