AJustin KleinschmidtLTON, IL. - Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying company, is proud to announce that Justin Kleinschmidt was hired as a civil engineer and will assist with the firm’s design and construction engineering services.  He graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in civil engineering, and he is licensed in both Illinois and Indiana.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 20, 2023 - Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes

Sep 5, 2023 - Hannah Butkovich Selected As National ASCE Ambassador At Missouri S&T

Jun 26, 2023 - Endowed Scholarship Announced for SIUE’s Surveying and Geomatics Program 

Jul 4, 2023 - Several Area Students Graduate From Missouri S&T

Sep 20, 2023 - Two Alton High School Students Recognized by Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.