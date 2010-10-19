Engineering Firm Announces New Addition Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. A LTON, IL. - Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., a civil engineering and land surveying company, is proud to announce that Justin Kleinschmidt was hired as a civil engineer and will assist with the firm’s design and construction engineering services. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in civil engineering, and he is licensed in both Illinois and Indiana. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip