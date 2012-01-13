UPDATE:

Event Date Clarification:

The Energy Summit event will take place on Feb. 14 at the Jerry F. Costello

Confluence Field Station.

The energy efficiency sessions geared toward homeowners, which will not

require event registration, will take place at the Confluence Field Station

from 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m on Feb. 14 and at The Garden Room on Southwestern

Illinois College’s Belleville Campus on Feb. 15.

Godfrey, Ill. – Learn to maximize energy efficiency for free with Lewis and Clark and Southwestern Illinois College this February.

The two colleges’ Offices of Sustainability are teaming up to offer an Energy Efficiency Summit with free informational and training sessions geared toward all audiences – including executives wanting to lowering energy costs, facilities managers interested in optimizing energy equipment

and homeowners looking for ways to cut costs with little-to-no investment.

Morning sessions from 8 a.m. to noon on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus will be geared toward executives, administrators and facilities personnel and will include a public discussion filled with strategies, technologies and funding mechanisms for increasing energy

efficiency and cutting energy costs.

The morning will also include welcoming remarks from Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst, Lewis and Clark President Dale Chapman and Southwestern Illinois College Vice President Valerie Thaxton, a continental breakfast sponsored by Trane and breakout sessions on topics such as: Energy Star benchmarking; performance contracting, Illinois energy legislation and an overview of available grant funding; an overview of Smart Grid technology; the implementation of energy dashboards and building commissioning. Featured speakers will include representatives from Trane, Ameren and BRiC Engineering.

From 3-7 p.m. at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station, representatives of the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center will be on hand to provide tours for those who attended the morning session on campus. Trane Representatives will also be on hand to discuss the energy management systems in place in the award-winning and LEED designed

sustainable building.

Energy efficiency sessions geared toward homeowners, which will not require event registration, will take place at the Costello Confluence Field Station from 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Jan. 14 and at The Garden Room on Southwestern Illinois College’s Belleville Campus on Jan. 15. Representatives from Ameren will be on hand to offer a seminar detailing how residential customers are billed for their energy. There will also be sessions detailing energy-saving weatherization techniques and information on incentive programs.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended for the main portion of the event, but walk-ins will be welcome if space allows.

The summit is being made possible through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Green Economy Network with generous support from Trane, Ameren, BRiC Engineering, Madison County Planning and Administration, and the City of Alton Cool Cities Committee.

For more information, contact Ted Kratschmer, Lewis and Clark’s Sustainability Coordinator, at (618) 468-2874 or ekratschmer@lc.edu or Karen Stallman, Southwestern Illinois College’s Director of Sustainability, at (618) 235-2700 ext. 8133 or karen.stallman@swic.edu.

