Encounter 2015 sign-up will be held for high school students grades 9-12 on January 11th at Main

Street United Methodist Church.

Encounter is an ecumenical Christian performance group dedicated to sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ through the ministries of music, service,fellowship, and participation in the life of the Church. Christian growth is an important element of Encounter. We will work together to enable everyone to accept themselves as persons of worth: the sons and daughters of God.

The conduct of every person associated with Encounter gears witness to the purpose of Encounter. This Code of Honor is a set of principles by which Encounter sponsors and

members shall agree to conduct themselves:

*I will actively seek Christ.

*I will seek to deepen my personal relationship with Jesus Christ

*I will be faithful in my participation, attendance, and dedication to my own

church.

*I will make efforts to attend every Encounter function this year.

*I will refrain from the use of drugs, tobacco, and alcohol at all Encounter

functions.

*I will attempt to behave like Christ in all my words and deeds.

*I will aim to show love and respect to everyone I come in contact with through

this group.

Contact 618-462-2495 for more details.

Source and more information at http://mainstreetumc.net/Encounter

