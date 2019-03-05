COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Woman's Club is one that does an abundance of good deeds in their area and another will be Wednesday, March 6, with the Collinsville Empty Bowl, the annual fundraiser to combat local hunger.

The Collinsville Woman's Club has raised thousands for the Collinsville Food Pantry over the years.

The event is held on Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville.

The Empty Bowl fundraiser is described as "an unusual soup extravaganza."

Article continues after sponsor message

More than 30 soups (meat and meatless) are being donated by area restaurants and licensed vendors at the soap extravaganza. Guests can choose their favorite or taste them all at the gathering. The event also includes a big silent auction, three 50-50s, and a stage program featuring the Collinsville High School Jazz Band, area musicians, and special performance by rising St. Louis talent Nick Richardson.

Derrick Keith Cox returns as emcee.

Cost is $10 at the door. For more information, contact the Collinsville Woman’s Club at (618) 406-4350.

Linda Wiedower, of the Collinsville Woman's Club, said last year a large check was presented to the Collinsville Food Pantry because of the event.

"Everybody in town and many around the area participate," she said. "The Woman's Club always says it takes a team to make this work and it fantastic every year."

More like this: