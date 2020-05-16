BETHALTO - GRP/WEGMAN has been in business for more than 67 years collectively and is now as strong as ever after the merger on March 1, 2018. GRP officially purchased Wegman on that date.

The company has 450 employees and the main office is at 1 Mechanical Drive in Bethalto.

A rebranding campaign was initiated in December 2019 to better showcase the full and expanded capacities of the organization.

"The merger brings everything under one umbrella to make a fuller package for a client when they need construction, repairs, or service," the company said.

This merger has allowed the company to expand and grow its electrical capabilities into Missouri as well — previously the organization had performed work in other areas such as HVACR.

During COVID-19 Pandemic, GRP/WEGMAN has continued to be constantly busy because it is considered an essential business. During the time with coronavirus, many construction projects continue and repairs and service needs are always present for the business. Social distancing is always employed at the scenes and safety precautions are constantly taken, the company said.

“For more than 67 years, GRP|WEGMAN has built our business with a combination of hard work, innovation, know-how, and a daily commitment to delivering value to clients,” GRP/WEGMAN said in a statement. “We put our reputation on the line every day.

"We’ve earned our reputation for quality, safety, and outstanding customer service in the business of industrial piping, construction, fabrication/installation, HVACR, performance contracting, electrical and instrumentation, telecommunications, design/build, facilities management, fabrication, and 24-hour emergency service.”

A Reputation for Excellence

“We are a relationship-driven company that knows our employees make the difference in getting and keeping the clients we serve,” GRP/WEGMAN said. “By offering single-source accountability, we deliver on time and on budget – a key reason why clients who come to GRP/WEGMAN, stay with GRP/WEGMAN.”

A Reputation for Performance

“GRP/WEGMAN has the leadership, equipment, and workers to get the job done right and on time, knowing that millions are often on the line.,” the company said. “The integrity of our employees is matched by the systems we install – proven to last over time.

A Reputation for Fiscal Responsibility

"Our goal is always to exceed client expectations without exceeding the budget, GRP/WEGMAN said. "We keep our promises and deliver value with innovative thinking – leading to solutions that save you money.”

A Reputation for Safety

“Safety is the most important service we provide our customers and a key reason why employees stay with GRP/WEGMAN,” GRP/WEGMAN said. “Matching the right management with the right people for the right job helps assure performance standards are met year after year.”

GRP/WEGMAN specializes in design-build, energy-efficient renovations for any type of government, K-12, and postsecondary school buildings.

“These scopes can range from roofs, windows, HVAC systems, lighting, building envelope, and other specialized systems,” the company said. “By understanding our client’s needs, vision, challenges, and facility requirements, we help maximize energy, operational, and capital cost avoidance dollars. GRP/WEGMAN specializes in heavy and light commercial work, installing and maintaining heating and air conditioning systems, and plumbing in a variety of building types.

“From concept to completion to retrofitting an existing system, our design-build solutions save our clients money. GRP/WEGMAN provides preventative maintenance for industrial and commercial buildings, keeping them operating at top capacity. We provide diverse and personalized electrical construction and maintenance service in the industrial, commercial, institutional, municipal, and communications markets. GRP/WEGMAN is regarded as a premier contractor, with award-winning safety and impressive history of excellent client relationships.”

The company added that powerhouse and petrochemical maintenance and petrochemical maintenance and construction industrial customers trust the business to handle their boiler repair outages, complex piping systems, high pressure/high-temperature vessels, insulation, painting, electrical, and millwright work in a variety of capacities including schedule-driven plant outages and turnarounds, construction of a complete plant or operational unit, and scheduled and unscheduled plant maintenance. Our expertise will bring your next job in safely, on schedule, and on budget. “

Fabrication

“GRP/WEGMAN can speed any project including piping fabrication, insulation blanket, or sheet metal fabrication to market at significant savings to our clients. We are equipped with 14 pipe welding stations and can handle up to 60-inch pipe, 1,500 custom insulation blankets, 7.5 tons of ductwork fabrication per month all in our 52,000 total square-foot environmentally controlled facility.”

For more information about the GRP/WEGMAN contact: 1 Mechanical Drive, Bethalto, IL 62010 618-258-9000 info@grpwegman.comwww.grpwegman.com

