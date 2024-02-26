MATTOON - First Mid Bancshares, Inc., the holding company of First Mid Bank & Trust, is pleased to present the 2023 Chairman’s Award for Excellence to eight employees within the company. The Chairman’s Award is First Mid’s most prestigious award. Individuals are nominated by their peers and selected by the company’s executive committee.

In the past year, these employees have consistently demonstrated First Mid’s core values in their everyday work while making exceptional contributions to the company. Their commitment to their customers and colleagues has rightfully earned each of them the company’s highest honor.

Paige Barker is a Market Manager, located at the Altamont banking center. She is a cornerstone of the Deposit team, always ready to step up to the plate whenever there is a challenge. Barker’s willingness to review projects, take on additional tasks, and be involved in various initiatives has set her apart as a true asset to First Mid.

Her understanding of the frontline and the potential impacts on both customers and colleagues has been nothing short of exceptional. Barker has been a mentor to others within the organization and is committed to not only leading but also actively participating in the success of others. She genuinely embodies the qualities of a true leader with her dedication, mentorship, and hands-on approach.

Erin Clifton is an Accountant III, located at Mattoon Corporate. She consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to her role, showcasing an exceptional work ethic that transcends expectations. Over the past year, Clifton has taken on numerous additional responsibilities, showing remarkable growth and proactively embracing new tasks. Even with these added responsibilities, she remains a reliable source of support for her colleagues, offering guidance and assistance with unwavering focus. In an era where collaboration is key, Clifton has not only enhanced the collective skillset but has also fostered a collaborative and dynamic work environment. Her willingness to impart expertise and guide fellow team members underscores her dedication to the team’s success and development.

Tyla Larson is a Benefits Manager, located at the Mattoon Main banking center. An integral part of First Mid for many years, her level of dedication and commitment is a testament to her passion for the organization and its success. With responsibilities and oversight that have a direct impact on employees, Larson continually goes above and beyond, working tirelessly to complete tasks and projects. Her ability to inspire and support her teammates is remarkable and adds to the overall cohesion of her team. Beyond her professional contributions, Larson is an active and proud member of her community, engaging in activities such as Special Olympics Family Festival, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Breast Cancer Awareness to name a few. She exemplifies the core values of social responsibility and community engagement that are part of the culture at First Mid.

Skylar Logsdon is an Information Systems Support Services Supervisor, located at Mattoon W. Charleston. He exemplifies First Mid’s core values, consistently demonstrating a strong work ethic and always going above and beyond his defined job responsibilities. Logsdon’s willingness to share knowledge and foster collaboration contributes positively to the organization’s culture. His commitment to doing what is right is evident in the results his team consistently delivers. Logsdon holds his team accountable without wavering, ensuring they provide the highest level of service. His exemplary contributions, outstanding work ethic, teamwork, leadership, and continuous growth make him a worthy recipient.

Brittany McLaughlin is a Commercial Loan Processing Manager II, located at the Champaign W. Church banking center. Throughout her career at First Mid, she has displayed an unwavering commitment to integrity. Navigating challenges with grace and determination, McLaughlin quickly became a beacon of motivation for her colleagues and her ability to prioritize work and customer needs with professionalism set a standard for excellence within her role. Putting her team’s goals before her own, McLaughlin embraces the values of teamwork and commitment. Through roundtable trainings, group meetings, and one-on-one coaching sessions, she works tirelessly to develop her team’s knowledge, fostering an environment of collaboration and growth. In times of change and challenge, McLaughlin’s decision-making skills truly set her apart.

Megan Rogers is a Credit Portfolio Team Lead, located at Mattoon W. Broadway. Her impact over the past year has been nothing short of remarkable. Rogers spearheaded a project that involved overhauling decades-old processes. While many might shy away from such a challenge, her inquisitive nature and commitment to improvement shone through. Rogers’ meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality work have made her a go-to resource for many at First Mid. Beyond her technical accomplishments, Rogers plays a pivotal role in fostering a positive team environment. Her inclusive leadership style, patience in training, and willingness to take on additional projects has not gone unnoticed. Rogers goes above and beyond to ensure that team members feel included, supported, and equipped to excel in their roles.

Laura Shearrer is a Conversion & Special Projects Implementation Officer, located at the St. Peters banking center. Her commitment to excellence, reflected in her detail-oriented approach, inspires the entire organization and showcases an innate ability to navigate through various tasks with precision. What truly sets Shearrer apart is her unwavering dedication to accuracy. Every piece of her work undergoes a meticulous review and verification process, ensuring what she supplies is nothing short of perfection. Shearrer is always willing to do whatever is needed to support other teams and her willingness to assist with a smile is truly remarkable. She provides invaluable support across the organization through self-directed initiatives, displaying exceptional leadership abilities.

Mary Tague is an Employee Benefits Compliance & Claims Manager for First Mid Insurance Group, located at Mattoon W. Charleston. She embodies the unique blend of expertise, dedication, and genuine care that makes her a true standout among her peers. At the heart of Tague’s contributions is a relentless focus on keeping the team and clients informed regarding benefits compliance rules and responsibilities. Her dedication is a level of commitment that goes above and beyond and makes her special. Always thinking of others, Tague shares information she knows will benefit her colleagues and clients alike. Her generosity knows no bounds and her willingness to help in any way possible is truly commendable.

