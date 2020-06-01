GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,100 in the month of May to benefit Gateway Regional Medical Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

"At GCS Credit Union we focus on giving back to our community and caring for our members," said Candice Greene, Community Relations representative. "We wanted to say thank you to all essential workers who are providing services that people rely on every day.

"These individuals have given 110 percent during the COVID 19 Pandemic and deserve to be recognized. During the month of May, GCS employees made a monetary donation to Gateway Regional Medical Center. This donation helped supply the employee candy cart at Gateway. In addition to our staff donations, GCS provided 20 care packages to local police officers, firefighters and post offices. GCS has also donated bandanas to the hospital staff at our local Memorial Hospital. There are many times where these essential employees will miss a meal because of their job requirements. Our mission during the COVID 19 Pandemic is to lift up our community and help these individuals get through their toughest days."

More like this: