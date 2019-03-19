GLEN CARBON - An alert MPM Industries employee and a rapid response of first responders prevented a potential fire from spreading early Tuesday morning in Glen Carbon.

MPM Industries is located at 1 Cottonwood Industrial Park, Glen Carbon, and provides wood doors, commercial steel doors, security and locksmith services to Glen Carbon and the surrounding area.

Glen Carbon Fire Protection District Chief Ralph Well said smoke was showing at the firefighters' arrival at 6:15 a.m. and it is likely a wall was ignited by embers sometime Monday night.

“We took the interior wall off and it didn’t take long to get it out,” Well said. “We were glad someone was here to notice it, otherwise it could have been a long time period before someone got here.”

The Maryville and Edwardsville Fire Departments both responded to assist on the mutual aid call, the fire chief said.

