Alton Memorial Hospital is filled with excellent employees, and hospital leadership is always eager to recognize their skill and commitment. That was done in grand style March 7 at the annual Employee Banquet, which incorporated a theme from the movie Grease.

The banquet was held at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons. Employees celebrating milestone anniversaries during 2015 were recognized, up to a 40-year service award for Joyce Akers (Surgery) and a 45-year service award for Barbara Bruce of Surgery.

Special awards went to Chaplain Bruce Baumberger, who was voted the 2014 AMH Employee of the Year; and Mary Bayer of Twin Rivers MRI/Cancer Care Center, who earned the 2014 Leadership Award. The Bed Committee earned the Virginia Ilch Excellence in Service Award. Team members include Amy Schuler, Kari Fritz, Diane Strebel, Ronnie Greenwood, Randy Staton, Angie Henry and Jennifer Martin. The late Libby Yaw is included as a memorial member of the committee. Alyssa Addams (Radiology) won the Rookie of the Year-Ancillary Services and Rebecca Hardin (IMU) won Rookie of the Year-Nursing.

Mary Bayer of Twin Rivers MRI/Cancer Care Center (when she*s not one of the Pink Ladies) earned the Leadership Award at the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee Awards Banquet held March 7. Chaplain Bruce Baumberger was voted the 2014 AMH Employee of the Year by his co-workers. Rebecca Hardin of the Intermediate Care Unit was chosen as the 2014 AMH Rookie of the Year-Nursing. Alyssa Addams (not pictured) was the Rookie of the Year-Ancillary Services.

The Bed Committee earned the 2014 Virginia Ilch Excellence in Quality Award. Team members pictured with AMH President Dave Braasch (far left), included, left to right, Kari Fritz, Amy Schuler, Angie Henry, Jennifer Martin and Randy Staton. Not pictured are Ronnie Greenwood and Diane Strebel. The late Libby Yaw is listed as a memorial member of the committee.

Anita Cottingham of the AMH Medical Care Unit danced after the banquet with Lee Fetter, Group President of BJC HealthCare. Fetter surprised AMH President Dave Braasch by appearing at the banquet to give Dave his 35-year gift. Dave started at AMH in 1980 as a pharmacist.

