PIASA - Emma Wyman, a transfer from Jacksonville, has had a sensational girls cross country season for the Southwestern Piasa Birds.

Wyman won the No. 1 race of the Southwestern Meet this past weekend with a time of 19:49 for three miles.

Wyman is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

Southwestern’s cross-country team opened the 2023 campaign by journeying north to Jacksonville on August 29. It was a return to the old stomping grounds of the newest addition to the Birds’ nest, Wyman, a senior transfer from Jacksonville. Wyman did not disappoint, finishing second in a field of 53 girls from Quincy, QND, Jacksonville, Liberty, Springfield Southeast, and South County. Her time was 19:55.

All season long, Wyman has been a standout for the Piasa Birds.

Southwestern head girls cross country coach Gary Bowker said he expects Wyman to continue to improve and has high hopes for her in the post-season.

“She is not exactly satisfied with her times because she is so competitive,” he said. “She will be running faster as she finishes the season. We will have some competition tomorrow night with eight or nine schools and I expect her times to continue to go down. She has progressed nicely all season. I look for her to end up possibly being the best girls cross country runner we have ever had at Southwestern.”

Congrats to Wyman for her recognition as an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds.

