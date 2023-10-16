ALTON - Civic Memorial Head Girls Tennis Coach Margaret Welbourne and her squad members are beaming with pride today after an Eagles double team qualified for the state tennis tournament.

The combination of Emma Davis, a junior, and Abigail Harms, a sophomore, placed second in the Marquette Catholic Sectional on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at Gordon Moore Park Tennis Courts.

Davis-Harms are Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athletes of the Month.

"CM had not had any girls qualify for state in tennis for several years," Coach Welbourne said. "They were champions of their flight at our Conference Tournament (MVC), which I'm pretty positive hasn't happened in a very long time, if ever."

The coach said the girls have put in so much work during the year and their record shows it.

Currently, before state, the Davis-Harms combination is 26-3 overall.

