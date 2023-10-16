ALTON - Civic Memorial Head Girls Tennis Coach Margaret Welbourne and her squad members are beaming with pride today after an Eagles double team qualified for the state tennis tournament.

The combination of Emma Davis, a junior, and Abigail Harms, a sophomore, placed second in the Marquette Catholic Sectional on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at Gordon Moore Park Tennis Courts.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Davis-Harms are Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athletes of the Month.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"CM had not had any girls qualify for state in tennis for several years," Coach Welbourne said. "They were champions of their flight at our Conference Tournament (MVC), which I'm pretty positive hasn't happened in a very long time, if ever."

The coach said the girls have put in so much work during the year and their record shows it.

Currently, before state, the Davis-Harms combination is 26-3 overall.

Congratulations to Emma Davis and Abigail Harms for their Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month recognition.

More like this:

Oct 16, 2023 - Libby McCormick Headed To State Tournament For Jersey Tennis, Two Other Doubles Teams Qualify For Panthers; CM Also Joins In Doubles

Oct 16, 2023 - Jersey, McGivney Girls Move to State From Tennis Sectionals

Oct 24, 2023 - Natalie Beck, Kennedi Taylor Positive Force For McGivney Tennis, Are Byron, Carlson, Petri and Kalb Female Athletes Of The Month

Oct 23, 2023 - Area Teams Enjoy Success In IHSA Girls State Tennis Meet

Oct 16, 2023 - Explorers' Doubles Combo Of Moehn-Hough Set For Bright Future, Are Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes Of Month

 