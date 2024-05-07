GRANITE CITY – Senior four-sport student-athlete Emily Sykes was named the 2023-24 Granite City High School Scholar Athlete of the Year, as announced by GCHS.

Sykes will be recognized at Busch Stadium on May 7 as part of the 58th Annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete Team. In addition, she will be featured in the special section of the newspaper and online at STLhighschoolsports.com on May 7.

"I’m very honored to receive this award," Sykes said. "Seeing how my hard work and dedication in my academics and in my athletics have helped shape and push me into the student-athlete I am today."

A four-sport standout in volleyball, basketball, swimming and track and field at GCHS, Sykes is headed on a track and field scholarship to Eastern Illinois University in the fall and will major in business. She is the daughter of Craig and Ann Sykes.

"Emily is the definition of a Student-Athlete. Her ability to balance a rigorous curriculum with the workload of a Division 1 athlete is a true testament of what kind of young lady she is," said GCHS Athletic Director John Moad. "Emily is coachable, hardworking and a terrific teammate. Granite City High School administration, staff and students are extremely proud of her accomplishments and we look forward to what her future brings."

Athletic Honors: Volleyball - MVP, Most Improved, All Tourney Team; Basketball - Rookie of the Year, Woodrow "Woody" Moad Heart and Soul Award, Captain, Varsity Most Valuable Player; Track and Field - MVP, Most Improved, State Qualifier Indoor x 3, State Qualifier Outdoor x 2, All Warrior x 8.

17 varsity letters: Volleyball - 4, Basketball - 4, Swimming - 4, Track & Field - 4, Softball - 1.

Academic Honors/Clubs: National Honor Society, Varsity Club, Rotary Student of the Month, Elks Student of the Month, Stillwater Athlete of the Month, 2024 May Carousel Queen, Alpha Peer Leader.

To be considered a Scholar Athlete, students must be in the top 25 percent of their senior class academically and must play at least one varsity sport.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

