ALTON - Emily Stahl signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Greenville University Thursday afternoon at Alton High School.

Stahl said although Greenville wasn’t necessarily where she thought she’d be attending but thinks it’s going to be a great fit for her as she goes on to double major in criminal justice and business administration.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Originally I was going to Blackburn,” Stahl said. “When I started going and visiting other colleges, Greenville just had everything I needed. I love the players, I love the coaches and the atmosphere. It’s a great college and I’m totally devoted to that team aspect and that’s they focus on is the team. There’s not just one person.”

Stahl said although she is excited to move forward in her academic and athletic career, she will always appreciate the bonds built with her teammates and coaches.

“I couldn’t wait for high school to end but I never wanted the season to end,” she said. “It’s so much fun, everyone loves each other.”

More like this: