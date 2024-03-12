ALTON - Emily Schrumpf is a proven leader. Though only a senior in high school, she has shown herself to be a strong role model and determined student at Alton High School.

For her success, Emily Schrumpf is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Schrumpf has been a member of the Alton Marching 100 and Concert Band since her freshman year. She also plays in the Symphonic Orchestra and Pit Orchestra.

Her academic career is just as impressive as her music career. She is a member of the National Honor Society and currently serves as the president of Mu Alpha Theta, a national mathematics honor society. These organizations require her to have high grades and several hours of community service, which she accumulates as a leader in the Link Crew. Through the Link Crew program, Schrumpf mentors younger students and helps underclassmen adjust to high school.

She also serves on the RiverBend Growth Association Young Adults Committee, and she has participated in several mission trips. Schrumpf’s success in and out of the classroom has made her eligible for several awards, from the Illinois State Scholar and Silver Medallion Awards to the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Student of the Month recognition.

When she’s not studying, participating in extracurriculars, volunteering or practicing her instrument, Schrumpf can be found cooking, baking, attending sporting events and spending time with her loved ones. She has big plans for the future, starting with graduation in May.

“I will attend Bradley University to study nursing,” Schrumpf said. “I hope to become a Nurse Practitioner.”

Congratulations to Emily for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

