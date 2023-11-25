ALTON - Emily Schrumpf of Alton High School was honored as a Student of the Month for November at a regular meeting of the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey at Gentelin’s on Broadway Restaurant.

Emily is a senior at Alton High School. She is the daughter of Patrick and Keri Schrumpf. Inside of school, Emily has earned many academic accomplishments. She has a 4.632 GPA on the 4.0 scale and has been on the high honor roll every year. She has consistently taken and excelled in the most rigorous courses offered at Alton High, including several college-level classes. As it stands, she will graduate as a Platinum Alpha and Illinois Scholar with 35 dual credit hours through Lewis and Clark Community College. Emily’s college credits will place her at sophomore status when she starts college next year.

While academics are extremely important to her, Emily’s extracurriculars are too. Outside of the classroom, she is heavily involved in the music program at Alton. She has been in the Marching 100 all four years of high school and currently serves as the trumpet section leader. She plays in both the highest concert band and orchestra ensembles on the trumpet. When Emily is not in rehearsals, she enjoys participating in National Honor Society events and fulfilling her role as the Mu Alpha Theta President by leading meetings and organizing tutoring hours. She is also a student leader in the link crew, mentoring freshmen in getting acclimated to high school.

Her dedication to volunteer work is another rewarding and essential part of her life. She embodies the motto “Service above Self” through her community outreach. For example, this is Emily's second year as an Alton High student representative for the Riverbend Growth Association Young Adults Committee. Through this organization, she volunteers in the community monthly with other students like her from the surrounding school districts. She completed 20 hours of service last year at several organizations, and the group raised money for a winning nonprofit at the end of the school year. Another outreach Emily is tremendously passionate about is her mission work. Over the past six summers, she has completed over 180 hours of community service on many mission trips through the youth group at Evangelical UCC. She has helped fix homes and build porches for disabled and disadvantaged people nationwide. As she previously mentioned, Emily is a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Through these groups, she will complete an additional 60 volunteer hours by the time she graduates through tutoring and helping out at NHS events and service opportunities.

Emily plans to pursue her passion of helping those in need through her future career. She is excited to announce that she will be attending either Illinois State University or Bradley University next fall to major in nursing. She plans to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and her Master’s to become a nurse practitioner. Lastly, Emily thanks the Rotary Club and her administrators again for selecting her for this honor.

