ALTON - Emily Jackson, formerly Sutton, returns to Senior Services Plus, Inc. in the role of Grant Writer.

The Godfrey native was formerly the Marketing Associate and then Development Coordinator for the organization nearly five years ago. During her time away, she has earned a certificate in Nonprofit Administration and Program Development and professionally grew through positions at Scott Credit Union and Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Emily also graduated from Illinois State University in 2014 with a B.A. in Organizational Communication & Leadership.

Emily looks forward to working for Senior Services Plus, Inc. again and making a positive impact in her community.