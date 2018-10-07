EDWARDSVILLE – Emily Ingles threw her third one-hit shutout of the fall season Sunday as SIUE softball completed the fall season with an 8-0, five-inning win over Lakeland College.

After the first game was postponed in the first inning due to lightning near Cougar Field, SIUE and Lakeland called it a day after a second brush with area lightning disrupted game two. SIUE also lost Saturday's games to the weather.

"It's tough because obviously we want to be out there," said SIUE Interim Head Coach Jessica Jones. "We want to put our kids in situations we're going to see in the spring, but Mother Nature obviously had other plans."

The first game's delay was nearly 45 minutes during the first inning.

Kalei Kaneshiro came back from the break with a 3 and 2 count and runners on first and second. After a foul ball, she hit a bouncer to Lakeland third baseman Delanie Johnson, who overthrew a force out play to second base only to have Alana Cobb-Adams, pinch runner Janie Smith and Kaneshiro all score on the play.

SIUE added two runs in the second inning, one in the third and two in the fourth.

"We hit in every single inning and scored in every inning," said Jones. "We were able to string things together."

Alana Cobb-Adams and Sammie Ofoia each had two hits. The duo, both from Hawaii, finished 1-2 in batting during the fall season. Jones said she hopes that built-in chemistry continues to spread to the rest of the team

"They have a good ability to produce runs," added Jones.

Ingles struck out seven in her final outing of the fall season. She completed her three games with 35 strikeouts and just five walks.

"She had a zero ERA for the fall season," said Jones. "She did an excellent job. Our pitching staff as a whole did a great job."

