AMES, Iowa - At Iowa State University's spring commencement ceremonies, 4,809 graduates received degrees. Iowa State awarded 4,023 undergraduate degrees, 512 master's degrees, 144 doctor of veterinary medicine degrees and 130 doctor of philosophy degrees. Of the students receiving bachelor's degrees, 1,390 graduated with "With Distinction" (cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude). 108 students graduated both with distinction and as members of the Honors Program. Emily received her Bachelor of Science in Meteorology.