ALTON - Emilie Steele signed her letter of intent to with McKendree University Cheerleading Thursday afternoon at Alton High School.

Alton High cheer coach, Breonna Pettigrew, said Steele is a powerhouse athlete who never stops and can’t wait to see how her future unfolds.

“She kept it going all four years,” Pettigrew said. “Not only is she a fantastic athlete but she’s also a great teammate. All of these kids out here can attest to her big heart and dedication to the team, always being that extra push for everyone including myself.”

Steele said she chose McKendree not only because of the cheer team but because of their pre-dental program and the student to professor ratio.

“I met with the team and practiced with, I felt very comfortable there, but I’m going to miss my teammates,” Steele said.

“There are so many talented athletes that you have here at Alton,” McKendree coach, Brittney Scott, said. “We’re so excited to have even one of you guys, for it to be Emilie, we’re ecstatic.”

