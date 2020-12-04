FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the NB IL 3 ramp to WB I-55/64 accessing the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, December 7th through Friday, December 11th from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM each day. The ramp will be open throughout each evening. NB IL 3 traffic will be detoured to I-55/64 EB to utilize the EB exit to Barack Obama Avenue, U-turn at the South Main Street ramp, and back west on the entrance ramp to I-55/64 WB. The NB IL 3 ramp closure is necessary for the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis to complete repairs to the overhead railroad structure crossing this ramp.

Article continues after sponsor message

Advance warning signs and electronic message boards will be deployed to warn motorists of this emergency project.

Motorists can expect extensive delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes is encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this: