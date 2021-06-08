WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program enrolled over 2.3 million households into the subsidy program initiated by Congress. Since mid-May, households in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and American Samoa were approved to receive a discount on their monthly internet bills and have selected a participating EBB provider to receive internet service at home.

“I am thrilled to see that the great need for affordable broadband support is being met with over 2 million households enrolled in three short weeks. I’ve also said we need good data to know how the program is progressing and to inform any long-term efforts to address broadband affordability. This information is now available to the public as we always intended,” said Rosenworcel.

Additionally, at the agency’s direction, USAC debuted a new data dashboard for advocates, members of Congress, and the general public to track the progress of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. The dashboard contains information related to nationwide and state-specific enrollment figures, will report the amount of program funds disbursed once participating providers start to file claims and will be updated regularly by USAC staff. You can access the EBB data dashboard here.

Over 1000 broadband providers have agreed to take part in the program. The benefit is available to eligible new, prior, and existing customers of participating providers. Customers can sign up by contacting a participating provider, enroll online at https://www.getemergencybroadband.org, or sign up via mail. To learn more or learn where to access a mail-in application, call (833) 511-0311.

Households can qualify several ways such as through their use of existing assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid, Lifeline or if a child received reduced-price school meals programs in the last two school years. The Emergency Broadband Benefit is also available to households who are eligible for a broadband provider’s existing COVID relief program, to those who have received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year, and to those low-income households who suffered a significant loss in income during the pandemic due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020.

