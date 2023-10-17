ALTON – Local attorneys M. Caitlin Embrich and Brittany Elliott are partnering to provide legal services to families in counties of southwestern Illinois. E&E Law officially launches their new partnership and law firm with a ribbon cutting ceremony at their Belleville, Illinois office located at 120 W. Main St.

E&E Law’s mission kicks off with a commitment to serve families through all of life’s big and challenging moments. Through this new partnership, E&E Law attorneys wish to continue their dedication and quality of service assisting individuals with divorce, legal separation, parentage, custody, child support, relocation, adoption, orders of protection, real estate transactions, mediation, Guardian Ad Litem, probate, and estate planning (wills, trusts, powers of attorney, etc.). E&E Law practices in the southwestern Illinois counties of Madison, Jersey, St. Clair, Monroe, Clinton, Macoupin, and Bond.

M. Caitlin Embrich, founding partner, says, “Opening E&E Law has been a dream of mine since I started law school and now it is a dream come true. Brittany and I are so excited to be able to represent clients with the utmost care and integrity, and we hold our ethics in high regard. We truly operate as a team and love being able to put our heads together for the best possible outcomes for our clients. Every day, we strive to have open lines of communication with each other and our clients to ensure that all our clients’ needs are met. We have offices in St. Clair and Madison Counties to be able to serve individuals in the location that is most convenient to them. In addition, being active members of the communities in which we live is very important to us as it allows us to better serve our clients. We love families! We love our community!”

Major life transitions can be extremely scary. The decision to proceed with a divorce or separation can cause stress, fear and anxiety. Losing a loved one is devastating and being faced with disposing of debts and assets can be time consuming and overwhelming. Embrich & Elliott Law realizes that these may be some of the most difficult times in a person’s life. Embrich & Elliott Law was founded with the goal of helping families like yours through life’s biggest moments. E&E Law helps navigate families through these challenging moments and advocates individuals to ensure their voice is heard.

In any legal matter, it is important that clients are educated about the process and that they fully understand the nature of any situation and available options before making any decision that may impact a family’s future. Caitlin & Brittany provide clients with guidance and information necessary to help walk families through legal matters with less stress and fear. It is the goal of E&E Law to ensure that each client feels confident in their representation, and that they walk away feeling like their opinions have been heard and that they are the ones in charge of their own lives and futures.A

About Embrich & Elliott Law :



Founded by partnering attorneys M. Caitlin Embrich and Brittany Elliott, Embrich & Elliott Law assists families through all of life's big moments. E&E Law attorneys have been providing legal services to families in the Metro East community for over a decade practicing in the areas of family law, divorce, child custody, adoption, pre-martial planning, estate planning, probate, etc.

E&E Law offers two locations to serve clients:

120 W. Main St., Ste 201, Belleville, IL 62220

101 W. Vandalia St., Suite 240H, Edwardsville, IL 62220

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.EmbrichElliottLaw.com, email info@embrichelliottlaw.com, or call (618) 551-0451. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/embrichelliottlaw.

About M. Caitlin Embrich , founding partner:

M. Caitlin Embrich is an experienced attorney serving families in the Metro East for over a decade. Mrs. Embrich graduated Magna Cum Laude from Saint Louis University in 2007, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Caitlin received her J.D. & MBA (cum laude) from Creighton University in 2010. Following her admission to the Illinois bar, Caitlin worked as an associate attorney for The Law Offices of Susan Parnell Wilson in Belleville concentrating her practice on family law and estate work. Caitlin joined Sherer Law Offices in 2016 and became partner in 2018. Caitlin and Brittany Elliott founded Embrich & Elliott Law, LLC in May 2023.

Caitlin practices in the areas of family law, adoption, probate, estate planning, and evictions. Caitlin is also a licensed Mediator and Guardian ad Litem in the State of Illinois. She lives with her husband, son and daughter in Swansea, Illinois. She is a sustaining member of the Junior Service Club of St. Clair County and has served on the board of directors.

About Brittany Elliott , founding partner:

Brittany completed her undergraduate education at Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Political Science. She received her J.D. from Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, graduating in the Spring of 2014. During her time in law school, Brittany was awarded Dean’s List Honors as well as a CALI award for the top grade in Worker’s Compensation. Following law school, Brittany worked as a court appointed guardian ad litem and public defender in Franklin County, Illinois. She then joined Drew Law Group, where she practiced family law and civil litigation. She precited at Sherer Law Offices from 2018 through May 2023 and co-founded Embrich & Elliott Law.

Brittany lives with her husband in Edwardsville and focuses her practice on the area of family law.

