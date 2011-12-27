Free Email Marketing Workshop Presented by Madison Communications and MEDP

Madison Communications and Macoupin Economic Development Partnership would like to support local businesses by providing a free email marketing workshop January 18 from 3pm-5pm at Madison located at 21668 Double Arch Rd, Staunton.

This informative "E-Retailing" presentation will demonstrate how you can create highly effective and professional emails that get results. Email marketing is an effective, affordable, and easy-to-use way to enhance your business image and communicate with your customers and potential clients.

Topics to be covered include:

. What is permission-based email marketing?

. How to create your list of email addresses

. Tips on getting your emails opened.

. Best practices in email marketing.

. Tracking results and what to do with this information.

Guest speaker Steve Robinson is Constant Contact's small business expert in Illinois and Wisconsin. A knowledgeable marketing expert with 30 years of experience, Steve has helped thousands of small businesses, associations, and nonprofits develop and implement effective email marketing, social media and online survey strategies. A popular speaker and educator, Steve gives small businesses and nonprofits the tools, techniques, and strategies they need to grow and expand their business and to maximize the power of relationship marketing.

To register online visit http://gomadison.com/events/E-Retail_Business_Workshop or call Courtney Wood (MEDP) 618-409-6044.

