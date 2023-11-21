ELSAH - Take a step back in time this holiday season while strolling the historic streets of Elsah, IL, often called the town that time forgot, during Elsah’s annual Home for the Holidays House Tour from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, December 2.

A total of 18 historic buildings will be open for the event, including eight private homes, the two-room school house, Farley Music Hall, the Elsah Museum, the bed and breakfast inns, churches and villages shops. Tickets for the annual Holiday House Tour are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the tour. Ticket prices include a tour booklet with a photo and description of each building, musical performances, and a self-guided walk thru the historic village filled with sounds of the season from local caroling groups.

“Since the 1970’s, the Village of Elsah has offered house tours for visitors who can’t wait to get a look inside some of its beautiful historic homes and buildings,” said Blair Smith, one of the organizers of the event.

Tickets may be purchased on line at: historicelsah.org/tour. Proceeds from the tour benefit the Historic Elsah Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, dedicated to historic preservation and education in the Village of Elsah.

for additional information, contact us, at historicelsah@gmail.com, or visit our website, historicelsah.org.

