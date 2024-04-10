ELSAH - On April 6, 2024, the Elsah Museum became a vibrant hub of activity as it hosted the eagerly anticipated Photo Exhibit Reception. This event, set against the backdrop of an unusually bright and sunny Saturday following a spell of gloomy weather, drew in a crowd of over forty enthusiasts. These visitors were not just casual onlookers; they were there to immerse themselves in the unique and insightful representations of Elsah's historic charm, as captured by the photographers on display.

The event was not only a celebration of artistic expression but also a testament to the competitive spirit among the entrants. The quality of submissions was exceptionally high this year, making the selection process a challenging task for the juror, Carmen Troesser. Troesser, acknowledging the caliber of work, sought a second opinion from a fellow professional photographer in Chicago, affirming the difficulty in choosing the winners. Among the highlights was the participation of a contestant who, for the first time, had her work featured in such an exhibit, much to the delight of her mother. This underscores the event's inclusive spirit, welcoming both seasoned and emerging talents to showcase their work.

The exhibit was themed around "Native Species" and "Historic Abstractions," showcasing a diverse range of subjects from the majestic beauty of tree remnants to the dynamic stillness of hummingbirds in flight. The variety in colors, subjects, and perspectives offered visitors a profound visual experience. For those interested, a price list for the photographs, along with the photographers' contact information, is available at the museum.

Article continues after sponsor message

Looking ahead, the museum has announced two new themes for the 2025 exhibit, promising fresh inspiration for both aspiring and established photographers. Details will be available on the museum's website by late June, but eager participants can pick up the information in person during their visit to this year's display, open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 PM.

The list of 2024 awarded photographers includes:

Best of Show Purchase Award – Carolyn Schlueter for "Elsah’s Native Pollinators"

– Carolyn Schlueter for "Elsah’s Native Pollinators" First Place – Dan Kistler, for "Stand By Me"

– Dan Kistler, for "Stand By Me" Second Place – Michael Matney for "Musical"

– Michael Matney for "Musical" Third Place – Andrew Webb, for "Corner of History"

Honorable Mentions were awarded to:

Jeffrey Vaughn, for "Architecture with Fall Trees"

Suzanne Vogel, for "Beauty of Nature"

Ray Watsek, for "Christmas Moon"

The Creative Youth Award to Sam Odhiambo, for his creative images of Elsah

This event could not have been possible without the unwavering support of museum members, volunteers, and the Elsah Board of Trustees, whose dedication ensured a successful and memorable reception. Their collective effort not only highlighted the artistic talents within the community but also reaffirmed the village's commitment to cultural and historical preservation. The exhibit will continue to grace the Elsah Museum until June 2024, inviting all to explore the captured beauties of Elsah through the eyes of its photographers.

More like this: